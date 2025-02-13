Eugene Omoruyi News: Adds 18 points in return

Omoruyi (illness) totaled 18 points (7-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals across 33 minutes Wednesday during the G League Raptors 905's 102-96 win over the Cleveland Charge.

Omoruyi shot the ball well from the field following a brief absence due to illness, hitting at a clip of 58.3 percent. He's been a consistent factor on the offensive end of late, putting up 16 or more points in four of his last six appearances.