Eugene Omoruyi News: Erupts for 31 points in G League
Omoruyi collected 31 points (14-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and six assists over 33 minutes Friday during the G League Raptors 905's 132-109 loss to the Delaware Blue Coats.
Omoruyi posted a dominate performance on the offensive end, leading his team in points and shots made. This marks his first time reaching the 30-point threshold this season, though he's come close two other times in December. Omoruyi is averaging 20.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists through eight games this year.
Eugene Omoruyi
Free Agent
