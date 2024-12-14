Eugene Omoruyi News: Erupts for 31 points in G League

Omoruyi collected 31 points (14-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and six assists over 33 minutes Friday during the G League Raptors 905's 132-109 loss to the Delaware Blue Coats.

Omoruyi posted a dominate performance on the offensive end, leading his team in points and shots made. This marks his first time reaching the 30-point threshold this season, though he's come close two other times in December. Omoruyi is averaging 20.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists through eight games this year.