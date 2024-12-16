Eugene Omoruyi News: Keeps dominating in G League

Omoruyi recorded 34 points (14-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block over 42 minutes Sunday during the G League Raptors 905's 115-114 win over the Maine Celtics.

Omoruyi enjoyed yet another huge all-around performance, tying A.J. Lawson with 34 points while securing his second double-double of the 2024-25 campaign. Opposing teams have had a tough time slowing Omoruyi down over his last three games, as he's hit 40 of 51 attempts from the field while snagging 33 total rebounds during this impressive stretch.