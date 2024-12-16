Eugene Omoruyi News: Keeps dominating in G League
Omoruyi recorded 34 points (14-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block over 42 minutes Sunday during the G League Raptors 905's 115-114 win over the Maine Celtics.
Omoruyi enjoyed yet another huge all-around performance, tying A.J. Lawson with 34 points while securing his second double-double of the 2024-25 campaign. Opposing teams have had a tough time slowing Omoruyi down over his last three games, as he's hit 40 of 51 attempts from the field while snagging 33 total rebounds during this impressive stretch.
Eugene Omoruyi
Free Agent
