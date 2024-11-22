Eugene Omoruyi News: Logs double-double off bench

Omoruyi (undisclosed) provided 18 points (9-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 26 minutes during Friday's 128-112 G League loss to the Long Island Nets.

After sitting out Tuesday's loss to the Capital City Go-Go due to an undisclosed reason, Omoruyi put together a double-double off the bench for the 905 in his G League season debut. The 27-year-old forward will hope his success with Capital City from a year ago carries over into the 2024-25 campaign, as Omoruyi amassed 20.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.2 three-pointers in 30.7 minutes per game while shooting 51.4 percent from the floor across 12 G League contests with the Go-Go in 2023-24.