Eugene Omoruyi News: Monster double-double in G League
Omoruyi posted 28 points (12-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 16 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in 37 minutes during Sunday's 119-114 G League loss to the Westchester Knicks.
After dropping a dud against Westchester on Friday, Omoruyi delivered a stellar outing in Sunday's rematch. He finished one point shy of his season-high mark and soared past his high-water mark in rebounds, which was nine coming into the game. Over seven G League appearances, Omoruyi has averaged 19.0 points and 8.0 rebounds in 27.3 minutes per game.
Eugene Omoruyi
Free Agent
