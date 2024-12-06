Eugene Omoruyi News: Powers G League squad to victory

Omoruyi produced 29 points (11-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block over 26 minutes Thursday during the Raptors 905's 134-92 win over the Greensboro Swarm.

Omoruyi paced his club in points and posted an incredibly efficient shooting line. His performance from beyond the arc was also a great sign, as he was just 4-for-18 from deep in his first four games of the season entering Thursday's clash. Omoruyi should continue to be leaned on within this Raptors 905 offense and has put up double figures in all five appearances to kick off the 2024-25 campaign.