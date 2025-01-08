Franz Wagner Injury: Not taking contact yet

Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said Wednesday that Wagner (oblique) hasn't yet been cleared for contact, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports. "He's feeling better. Just form shooting more than anything," Mosley said, when asked about what kind of on-court work Wagner has been doing. "No contact at all. No conditioning pieces yet."

After he was diagnosed Dec. 7 with a right oblique tear, Wagner was scheduled to be re-evaluated in approximately four weeks. A month has since passed, but Wagner doesn't appear especially close to making his return to action, given that he's not even taking part in non-contact portions of practice. The Magic are expected to get star forward Paolo Banchero (oblique) back later this week from a long-term hiatus of his own, but Wagner's continued absence should continue to free up a starting role for rookie Tristan da Silva.