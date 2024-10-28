Franz Wagner Injury: Won't return Monday

Wagner (illness) has been ruled out for the rest of Monday's game against the Pacers.

Wagner was questionable for Monday's game due to an illness, but he was able to suit up after going through pregame warmups. However, he was on the bench to begin the second half and he will not return to the game, and he'll end his night with seven points, one rebound, one assist and one steal across 11 minutes. Gary Harris, Anthony Black and Cole Anthony should all see increased work while Wagner is sidelined.