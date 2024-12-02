Gabe Vincent News: Retreating to bench Monday

Vincent is not in the Lakers' starting lineup for Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Vincent made his first start of the 2024-25 regular season Sunday against the Jazz due to multiple Lakers players being sidelined with injuries, and across 31 minutes he logged 10 points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal. After missing Sunday's game due to an illness, D'Angelo Russell will enter Monday's starting lineup while Vincent comes off the bench.