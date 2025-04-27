Gary Harris News: Comes up empty in Game 4 loss

Harris had zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound in 18 minutes during Sunday's 107-98 loss to the Celtics in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Harris failed to score for the second straight game and the third time in the past four games. At this point, he is being utilized out of necessity only, given the Magic are without Jalen Suggs. Game 5 will see the two teams face off again Tuesday, with Orlando needing a victory to keep the series alive.