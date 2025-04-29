Gary Trent News: Explodes for 33 points in loss

Trent logged 33 points (12-25 FG, 8-17 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, five steals and two assists across 48 minutes during Tuesday's 119-118 overtime loss to Indiana in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Trent erupted for a game-high 33 points, combining for 24 points in the fourth quarter and overtime alone. He also tied his career-high mark in steals while leading Milwaukee in playing time. However, the 26-year-old guard committed two costly turnovers down the stretch, and the Bucks were eliminated in a close matchup. Trent is slated to become an unrestricted free agent after finishing the 2024-25 campaign with averages of 11.1 points, 2.4 three-pointers, 2.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals across 25.6 minutes per game in 74 regular-season appearances (nine starts).