Gary Trent News: Flashes with 19 points from bench

Trent closed Saturday's 127-117 loss to the Clippers with 19 points (7-11 FG, 5-9 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists across 34 minutes.

The Bucks have stuck with Andre Jackson in the first unit over the past two weeks, but a slow start from the UConn product resulted in more action for Trent, who followed up a 21-point effort in his last game with another excellent total. The veteran has yet to find a night with the first unit, but his effective play following a three-game absence increases the likelihood of an expanded role.