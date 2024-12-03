Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: At shootaround, should play Tuesday
Antetokounmpo (illness/knee) was present at the Bucks' morning shootaround and remains probable for Tuesday's game against the Pistons, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
The probable tag was already a good indication that Antetokounmpo is on track to play Tuesday, and his presence at shootaround adds further credence to the expectation that he'll be formally cleared prior to the game's 7 p.m. ET tipoff. Antetokounmpo has been on fire recently, averaging 38.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 9.0 assists in his last four outings while shooting 63 percent from the field.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now