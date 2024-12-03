Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Giannis Antetokounmpo headshot

Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: At shootaround, should play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 3, 2024 at 11:15am

Antetokounmpo (illness/knee) was present at the Bucks' morning shootaround and remains probable for Tuesday's game against the Pistons, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

The probable tag was already a good indication that Antetokounmpo is on track to play Tuesday, and his presence at shootaround adds further credence to the expectation that he'll be formally cleared prior to the game's 7 p.m. ET tipoff. Antetokounmpo has been on fire recently, averaging 38.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 9.0 assists in his last four outings while shooting 63 percent from the field.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now