Giannis Antetokounmpo headshot

Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2025 at 1:31pm

Antetokounmpo (foot) has been listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Knicks, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

After missing Wednesday's loss to the Nuggets, Antetokounmpo could miss Friday's game. If the two-time NBA MVP gets ruled out against the Knicks, the Bucks will likely turn to Gary Trent and Taurean Prince to help shoulder the extra load in the frontcourt.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
