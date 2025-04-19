Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Gets little help in Game 1 loss

Antetokounmpo finished with 36 points (14-23 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-15 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal in 38 minutes during Saturday's 117-98 loss to Indiana in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The 30-year-old superstar led all players in points and boards on the afternoon, but only three other Bucks even scored in double digits. Antetokounmpo has scored 30-plus points in nine of his last 11 appearances dating back to March 22 and has recorded at least a double-double in six straight, but he'll need more support from the rest of the Milwaukee roster to turn this first-round playoff series around.