Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Monster triple-double in defeat

Antetokounmpo contributed 30 points (9-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 11-17 FT), 20 rebounds, 13 assists, two blocks and two steals in 44 minutes during Tuesday's 119-118 overtime loss to the Pacers in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Antetokounmpo recorded his 12th triple-double of the 2024-25 campaign, though it wasn't enough to keep the Bucks' playoff hopes alive. The superstar averaged 33.0 points, 15.4 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks across 37.6 minutes per game in the club's first-round series, but Milwaukee was still eliminated in the opening round for the third year in a row. Antetokounmpo is once again a finalist for the MVP award after appearing in 67 regular-season games this year, finishing with averages of 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.2 blocks and 0.9 steals across 34.2 minutes per contest.