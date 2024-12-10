Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Shines in victory Monday

Antetokounmpo totaled 37 points (15-24 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-12 FT), seven rebounds, four blocks, two steals and one assist over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 114-109 NBA Cup Quarterfinals win over the Magic.

Antetokounmpo recorded a game-high 37 points while leading the Bucks in swats Tuesday. The two-time MVP made his presence felt on both ends of the floor, racking up six steals-plus-blocks for the first time over 22 regular-season outings this year. The superstar also logged his 15th 30-plus-point outing and currently leads the league in scoring, averaging 32.7 points per game thus far.