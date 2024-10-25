Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Will play Friday vs. Chicago

Antetokounmpo (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Bulls.

Antetokounmpo was added to the injury report Thursday, but the injury is deemed minor and shouldn't slow the superstar forward down. There's no sign the 29-year-old will be on a minutes restriction Friday, meaning he shouldn't have a problem handling his regular workload as one of the focal points of the Bucks' offensive scheme. Antetokounmpo posted 25 points (8-11 FG, 9-16 FT), 14 rebounds, seven assists and one block across 31 minutes in the season-opening win over the 76ers on Wednesday.