Goga Bitadze News: Approaches double-double in return

Bitadze (concussion) tallied 10 points (4-4 FG, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one block in 22 minutes off the bench in Monday's 125-119 double-overtime loss to the Heat.

Though he had started in each of his prior 33 appearances, Bitadze was deployed as the backup center behind Wendell Carter on Monday as he made his return from a six-game absence due to a concussion. Poor free-throw shooting aside, Bitadze produced well during his time on the court, but it's unclear if he'll recapture his spot in the starting five and poach more playing time from Carter, who logged 36 minutes Monday. The Magic were without star power forward Paolo Banchero due to an oblique tear for all 33 of Bitadze's previous starts, and head coach Jamahl Mosley may prefer Carter's fit on the top unit with a now-healthy Banchero.