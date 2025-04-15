NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 15

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

Following an exciting regular season, we're now treated to what should be an equally intriguing Play-In Tournament that begins with Tuesday's two-game slate. We have a pair of matchups between four teams very familiar with each other, and the compact player pool makes for an especially challenging night of DFS lineup construction.

Slate Overview

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Tuesday, 4/15 @12:00 a.m. ET:

Atlanta Hawks at Orlando Magic (-5) (O/U: 216.5)

Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors (-7) (O/U: 229.0)

The two spreads aren't as narrow as one might anticipate for a pair of games between teams that are already so well-versed in what the opponent will try to do. It's also worth noting the Hawks and Magic split their four-game regular-season series, and one of Atlanta's two wins came in Orlando (by six points). The largest margin of victory in the four contests was the Hawks' 12-point win on the final day of the season Sunday, a game both teams played with makeshift lineups.

The Grizzlies and Warriors finished the season with identical 48-34 records, but Golden State was 24-17 at Chase Center and also won the season series by a 3-1 margin. Memphis' one win against the Dubs came by no less than 51 points at FedEx Forum on Dec. 19, a game in which the Grizzlies owned a 69-38 lead in by halftime. The Warriors' three wins in the series came by five, eight and nine points.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Ja Morant, MEM (shoulder): QUESTIONABLE

In the unlikely event Morant is out, Scotty Pippen (questionable-back) and Luke Kennard (questionable-knee) would be the candidates to handle point-guard minutes if they were available.

Desmond Bane, MEM (groin): QUESTIONABLE

If Bane were to sit out, Kennard and Vince Williams would likely handle the majority of shooting guard minutes.

Jaren Jackson, MEM (back): QUESTIONABLE

If Jackson doesn't play, Santi Aldama (questionable-ankle) and GG Jackson would be in line to handle power forward minutes.

Other notable injuries:

Clint Capela, ATL (hand): OUT

Luke Kennard, MEM (knee): QUESTIONABLE

Santi Aldama, MEM (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Scotty Pippen, MEM (back): QUESTIONABLE

Zach Edey, MEM (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Trae Young, ATL (Achilles): PROBABLE

Elite Players

The three highest-salaried players on Tuesday's slate are Paolo Banchero ($9,900), Trae Young ($9,800) and Stephen Curry ($9,200).

Banchero will be very well-rested after sitting out the final two games of the regular season to rest his ankles, and he produced 51 FD points in the most recent game in which he faced the Hawks on April 8.

Young was rested Sunday for the finale and finished the regular season by scoring 44.2 to 56.1 in his last four games, including 44.2 against the Magic on April 8.

Curry scored 46.6 to 49.1 FD points in three of the last four games of the regular season and went off for 92 FD points the last time he faced with the Grizzlies on April 1.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Ja Morant, MEM ($9,100)

Morant should naturally be very popular if he's confirmed as available, and he produced 48.6 FD points in 33 minutes the last time he faced the Warriors on April 1.

Jimmy Butler, GSW ($8,900)

Butler closed out the regular season with three straight games of more than 46 FD points, and he supplied 47.2 the last time he faced the Grizzlies.

Franz Wagner, ORL ($8,800)

Wagner sat out the last two games of the regular season, so he'll be rested for a matchup against a Hawks team he tallied 45.2 FD points against in 39 minutes.

Dyson Daniels, ATL ($8,000)

Daniels registered between 39.3 and 45 FD points in three of the last four games of the regular season, which should lock in his popularity Tuesday at a very appealing salary.

Onyeka Okongwu, ATL ($7,900)

Okongwu's production took a big leap in the latter portion of the season, as he averaged 37.1 FD points over his last 25 games and putting up the second-highest total of his career (59.8 FD points) against the Magic on April 8.

Key Values

Draymond Green, GSW vs. MEM ($6,300)

Green hung 49 FD points on the Grizzlies via a 13-point, 12-assist, 10-rebound triple-double when he most recently saw Memphis on April 1, and he closed out the campaign by averaging 34.8 FD points with the help of 46.7 percent three-point shooting in the final three games. He also had tallies of 22.9 and 35.1 FD points in two of his other meetings versus the Grizzlies, and Memphis surrendered 53.7 FD points per contest to centers in the last seven games of the regular season. Green's production encompasses every category on the stat sheet as well, giving him a much safer floor.

Caris LeVert, ATL at ORL ($5,500)

LeVert is off the injury report for Tuesday's matchup after missing the regular-season finale with a knee injury, and the game prior, he'd racked up 47.8 FD points in 30 minutes against the 76ers on Friday. That offers a glimpse at the upside LeVert offers even in a bench role. The veteran guard averaged 27.7 FD points in his last 19 games of the season, shooting 48.7 percent over that span. The Magic also surrendered 37.6 percent three-point shooting to second-unit players during the regular season, while LeVert posted the second-highest three-point shooting percentage of his career (37.3) this season.

Goga Bitadze, ORL vs. ATL ($4,600)

Bitadze has had some solid showings down the stretch relative to his current salary, posting totals of 27.2, 31.9, 34.6 and 36.5 FD points within his last 12 contests. The first total in that range came against the Hawks on Sunday, and he also posted 23.7 over 16 minutes versus Atlanta on Feb. 20. The Hawks also gave up 50.9 FD points per contest to centers in the last seven games of the season and the 10th-most points in the paint per game (50.0) over the entire campaign, while Bitadze scored 80.9 percent of his points in that part of the floor this season.

ALSO CONSIDER: Brandin Podziemski, GSW vs. MEM ($6,200)

