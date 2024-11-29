Fantasy Basketball
Goga Bitadze News: Blocks five shots in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Bitadze supplied eight points (2-6 FG, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists, five blocks and one steal across 27 minutes during Friday's 123-100 victory over the Nets.

Bitadze continues to start despite the return of Wendell Carter, blocking a season-high five shots. Although his offense is somewhat sporadic, Bitadze has been a relatively consistent source of rebounds and defensive stats since moving into the starting lineup. Over the past month, he has averaged 9.4 points and 7.8 rebounds to go with 2.8 combined steals and blocks. Given the recent success. there is no reason to think he will shift to the bench anytime soon.

