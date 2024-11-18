Fantasy Basketball
Grant Williams headshot

Grant Williams News: Falls just shy of double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Williams chipped in 15 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Sunday's 128-114 loss to the Cavaliers.

Williams has come close to grabbing double-digit rebounds a few times this season but wasn't able to snag one more Sunday to record his first double-double of the campaign. He's also seen his scoring production take off of late, as he's put up double figures in three of his last four appearances after doing so only once in his first seven games of the year.

Grant Williams
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
