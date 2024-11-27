NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 27

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
ATL at CLE: Hawks on three-game slide; Cavs 10-0 at home
POR at IND: Trail Blazers 3-7 on road; Pacers on two-game win streak
CHI at ORL: Bulls 6-5 on road; Magic 8-0 at home
LAC at WAS: Clippers 4-4 on road; Wizards on 12-game slide
MIA at CHA: Heat 3-4 on road; Hornets on two-game slide
HOU at PHI: Rockets 5-3 on road; 76ers 2-6 at home
NYK at DAL: Knicks 5-5 on road; Mavs 6-3 at home
DET at MEM: Pistons 4-6 on road; Grizzlies 7-3 at home
TOR at NOP: Raptors 0-10 on road; Pelicans on five-game slide
SAC at MIN: Kings on four-game slide; Timberwolves 5-3 at home
LAL at SAS: Lakers on three-game slide; Spurs on four-game win streak
Injuries to Monitor
ATL - Trae Young (Achilles): Questionable
CLE - Caris LeVert (knee), Dean Wade (ankle): OUT
POR - Deandre Ayton (finger), Scoot Henderson (back), Kris Murray (chest): Questionable; Jerami Grant (knee): Doubtful
IND - Ben Sheppard (oblique), Aaron Nesmith (ankle), Andrew Nembhard (knee): OUT
CHI - Jalen Smith (ankle): Questionable; Lonzo Ball (wrist), Patrick Williams (foot): OUT
LAC - Norman Powell (hamstring): Questionable
WAS - Jordan Poole (hip): Questionable
MIA - Kevin Love (back): Questionable
CHA - Miles Bridges (knee), Tre Mann (back), Grant Williams (knee), Nick Richards (ribs): OUT
HOU - Steven Adams (knee): Questionable
PHI - Caleb Martin (back): Questionable; Joel Embiid (knee), Paul George (knee), Kyle Lowry (hip): OUT
DAL - Dereck Lively (illness), Quentin Grimes (illness), Klay Thompson (foot): Questionable; Luka Doncic (wrist): OUT
DET - Tobias Harris (hip): Questionable; Cade Cunningham (hip): Doubtful
MEM - Zach Edey (ankle), Ja Morant (knee): OUT
TOR - Gradey Dick (calf), Immanuel Quickley (elbow): OUT
NOP - Dejounte Murray (hand): Available; Jordan Hawkins (back), Brandon Ingram (calf), Trey Murphy (knee): Questionable; Zion Williamson (hamstring), Herbert Jones (shoulder), Jose Alvarado (hamstring): OUT
SAC - DeMar DeRozan (back), Trey Lyles (calf): OUT
MIN - Joe Ingles (calf): OUT
LAL - Jaxson Hayes (ankle): Questionable
SAS - Jeremy Sochan (thumb): OUT
Elite Players
Guards
Darius Garland, Cavaliers ($7,600) vs. Hawks
Garland delivered a total of 31.8 DK points in his last outing, which marked his return from a one-game absence. He is averaging 20.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists across five appearances, including a high of 50.8 DK points. He is up for a great chance to shine against the Hawks, who are giving up the league's highest field-goal percentage to opposing point guards and the league's third-most points per game.
Tyler Herro, Heat ($8,200) at Hornets
Herro is coming off three straight games with less than 20 points for the first time this season, but he is averaging 24.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists over his last 10 outings, including six with at least 40 DK points and a high of 70.8. He faces a good opportunity to reignite his scoring with a matchup against the Hornets after he racked up 22 points and 37.8 DK points in their previous meeting. Herro is also averaging 4.3 more points per game and shooting 7.4 percent better from the field on the road compared to at home this season.
Forwards/Centers
Jimmy Butler, Heat ($8,000) at Hornets
Butler is averaging 28.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists over three games since returning from a three-game absence. He also finished with 54.0 DK points in his last encounter with the Hornets and should thrive once again, especially as they are shorthanded at the wing and in the frontcourt.
Jaren Jackson, Grizzlies ($7,800) vs. Pistons
After a more modest start to the season, Jackson seems to have found his groove, averaging 24.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.2 blocks over the last 10 games. He should continue with his dominant play in a matchup against the Pistons, who are giving up the league's second-highest three-point shooting percentage and eighth-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.
Jakob Poeltl, Raptors ($7,800) at Pelicans
Poeltl is averaging 16.7 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.4 blocks across the last 10 games. The Raptors' big man faces an ideal opportunity to prosper against the Pelicans, who remain heavily shorthanded in the frontcourt.
Expected Chalk
Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks ($9,500) at Mavericks
Towns is coming off his second 30-point double-double in three games and is averaging 26.0 points, 13.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steals over the last five outings. He is likely to come up large against the Mavericks, who are giving up the league's sixth-most rebounds per game to opposing centers and the league's 11th-most points in the paint. Towns could also find an additional advantage if the Mavs end up shorthanded in the frontcourt, as Dereck Lively is listed as questionable for action.
Mid-Range Money
Fred VanVleet, Rockets ($7,100) at 76ers
VanVleet is coming off arguably his best game of the season, as he finished with 27 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists for a season-high 57.5 DK points in a win over the Timberwolves on Tuesday. He faces a great opportunity to keep the momentum going with a matchup against the 76ers, who are giving up the league's highest field-goal percentage and continue to deal with injury trouble.
OG Anunoby, Knicks ($7,000) at Mavericks
Anunoby is coming off a career-high 40-point scoring effort in a blowout win over the Nuggets on Monday. The massive performance capped off an impressive streak, as he is averaging 22.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks over the last 10 games. He is likely to keep the momentum going against the Mavericks, who are giving up the league's seventh-most points per game to opposing power forwards. Additionally, his ability to pad his stats on the defensive end should help ensure a strong outing.
Value Picks
Marcus Smart, Grizzlies ($4,300) vs. Pistons
Smart finished with 15.5 DK points in his first game back from a four-game absence. He has played in only eight games this season but is averaging 10.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks over his last three appearances. He has an ideal chance to continue building a rhythm as the Grizzlies remain shorthanded in the backcourt.
Dillon Brooks, Rockets ($4,200) at 76ers
Brooks topped the 20-point mark in two of the last three games, including a high of 39.0 DK points, while averaging 21.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game over that span. He faces a favorable matchup against the shorthanded 76ers, who are also giving up the league's fourth-most three-pointers per game to opposing small forwards.
Jabari Smith, Rockets ($4,700) at 76ers
Smith got off to a slow start this season but topped 30 DK points in three of the last four outings while averaging 15.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 blocks per game over that stretch. He should keep rolling against the 76ers, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt and give up the league's highest field-goal percentage to opposing power forwards.