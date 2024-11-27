NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 27

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

ATL at CLE: Hawks on three-game slide; Cavs 10-0 at home

POR at IND: Trail Blazers 3-7 on road; Pacers on two-game win streak

CHI at ORL: Bulls 6-5 on road; Magic 8-0 at home

LAC at WAS: Clippers 4-4 on road; Wizards on 12-game slide

MIA at CHA: Heat 3-4 on road; Hornets on two-game slide

HOU at PHI: Rockets 5-3 on road; 76ers 2-6 at home

NYK at DAL: Knicks 5-5 on road; Mavs 6-3 at home

DET at MEM: Pistons 4-6 on road; Grizzlies 7-3 at home

TOR at NOP: Raptors 0-10 on road; Pelicans on five-game slide

SAC at MIN: Kings on four-game slide; Timberwolves 5-3 at home

LAL at SAS: Lakers on three-game slide; Spurs on four-game win streak

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

ATL - Trae Young (Achilles): Questionable

CLE - Caris LeVert (knee), Dean Wade (ankle): OUT

POR - Deandre Ayton (finger), Scoot Henderson (back), Kris Murray (chest): Questionable; Jerami Grant (knee): Doubtful

IND - Ben Sheppard (oblique), Aaron Nesmith (ankle), Andrew Nembhard (knee): OUT

CHI - Jalen Smith (ankle): Questionable; Lonzo Ball (wrist), Patrick Williams (foot): OUT

LAC - Norman Powell (hamstring): Questionable

WAS - Jordan Poole (hip): Questionable

MIA - Kevin Love (back): Questionable

CHA - Miles Bridges (knee), Tre Mann (back), Grant Williams (knee), Nick Richards (ribs): OUT

HOU - Steven Adams (knee): Questionable

PHI - Caleb Martin (back): Questionable; Joel Embiid (knee), Paul George (knee), Kyle Lowry (hip): OUT

DAL - Dereck Lively (illness), Quentin Grimes (illness), Klay Thompson (foot): Questionable; Luka Doncic (wrist): OUT

DET - Tobias Harris (hip): Questionable; Cade Cunningham (hip): Doubtful

MEM - Zach Edey (ankle), Ja Morant (knee): OUT

TOR - Gradey Dick (calf), Immanuel Quickley (elbow): OUT

NOP - Dejounte Murray (hand): Available; Jordan Hawkins (back), Brandon Ingram (calf), Trey Murphy (knee): Questionable; Zion Williamson (hamstring), Herbert Jones (shoulder), Jose Alvarado (hamstring): OUT

SAC - DeMar DeRozan (back), Trey Lyles (calf): OUT

MIN - Joe Ingles (calf): OUT

LAL - Jaxson Hayes (ankle): Questionable

SAS - Jeremy Sochan (thumb): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Darius Garland, Cavaliers ($7,600) vs. Hawks

Garland delivered a total of 31.8 DK points in his last outing, which marked his return from a one-game absence. He is averaging 20.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists across five appearances, including a high of 50.8 DK points. He is up for a great chance to shine against the Hawks, who are giving up the league's highest field-goal percentage to opposing point guards and the league's third-most points per game.

Tyler Herro, Heat ($8,200) at Hornets

Herro is coming off three straight games with less than 20 points for the first time this season, but he is averaging 24.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists over his last 10 outings, including six with at least 40 DK points and a high of 70.8. He faces a good opportunity to reignite his scoring with a matchup against the Hornets after he racked up 22 points and 37.8 DK points in their previous meeting. Herro is also averaging 4.3 more points per game and shooting 7.4 percent better from the field on the road compared to at home this season.

Forwards/Centers

Jimmy Butler, Heat ($8,000) at Hornets

Butler is averaging 28.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists over three games since returning from a three-game absence. He also finished with 54.0 DK points in his last encounter with the Hornets and should thrive once again, especially as they are shorthanded at the wing and in the frontcourt.

Jaren Jackson, Grizzlies ($7,800) vs. Pistons

After a more modest start to the season, Jackson seems to have found his groove, averaging 24.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.2 blocks over the last 10 games. He should continue with his dominant play in a matchup against the Pistons, who are giving up the league's second-highest three-point shooting percentage and eighth-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.

Jakob Poeltl, Raptors ($7,800) at Pelicans

Poeltl is averaging 16.7 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.4 blocks across the last 10 games. The Raptors' big man faces an ideal opportunity to prosper against the Pelicans, who remain heavily shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Expected Chalk

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks ($9,500) at Mavericks

Towns is coming off his second 30-point double-double in three games and is averaging 26.0 points, 13.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steals over the last five outings. He is likely to come up large against the Mavericks, who are giving up the league's sixth-most rebounds per game to opposing centers and the league's 11th-most points in the paint. Towns could also find an additional advantage if the Mavs end up shorthanded in the frontcourt, as Dereck Lively is listed as questionable for action.

Mid-Range Money

Fred VanVleet, Rockets ($7,100) at 76ers

VanVleet is coming off arguably his best game of the season, as he finished with 27 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists for a season-high 57.5 DK points in a win over the Timberwolves on Tuesday. He faces a great opportunity to keep the momentum going with a matchup against the 76ers, who are giving up the league's highest field-goal percentage and continue to deal with injury trouble.

OG Anunoby, Knicks ($7,000) at Mavericks

Anunoby is coming off a career-high 40-point scoring effort in a blowout win over the Nuggets on Monday. The massive performance capped off an impressive streak, as he is averaging 22.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks over the last 10 games. He is likely to keep the momentum going against the Mavericks, who are giving up the league's seventh-most points per game to opposing power forwards. Additionally, his ability to pad his stats on the defensive end should help ensure a strong outing.

Value Picks

Marcus Smart, Grizzlies ($4,300) vs. Pistons

Smart finished with 15.5 DK points in his first game back from a four-game absence. He has played in only eight games this season but is averaging 10.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks over his last three appearances. He has an ideal chance to continue building a rhythm as the Grizzlies remain shorthanded in the backcourt.

Dillon Brooks, Rockets ($4,200) at 76ers

Brooks topped the 20-point mark in two of the last three games, including a high of 39.0 DK points, while averaging 21.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game over that span. He faces a favorable matchup against the shorthanded 76ers, who are also giving up the league's fourth-most three-pointers per game to opposing small forwards.

Jabari Smith, Rockets ($4,700) at 76ers

Smith got off to a slow start this season but topped 30 DK points in three of the last four outings while averaging 15.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 blocks per game over that stretch. He should keep rolling against the 76ers, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt and give up the league's highest field-goal percentage to opposing power forwards.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.