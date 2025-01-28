Guerschon Yabusele News: Briefly exits Tuesday

Yabusele left Tuesday's game versus the Lakers with 3:44 remaining in the second quarter after appearing to suffer a right knee injury and headed to the locker room before quickly returning to Philadelphia's bench, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Yabusele was enjoying a productive first half before leaving due to his apparent right knee injury, as he tallied 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one assist in 15 minutes. However, the 28-year-old big man should be able to finish out the rest of Tuesday's contest.