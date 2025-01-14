Guerschon Yabusele News: Efficient outing in victory

Yabusele notched 17 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds and four assists in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 118-102 loss to the Thunder.

Yabusele led the 76ers' starting five in scoring in an efficient outing, albeit in a losing effort. The 29-year-old provided a burst of energy for the club throughout the contest, scoring nine of his 17 points in the third quarter as the 76ers attempted to claw back from a 15-point deficit. The big man has scored in double figures in three of his last five outings, and he continues to play significant minutes as the Philadelphia rotation has been hit hard by injuries.