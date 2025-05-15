Gui Santos News: Sees 16 minutes in defeat

Santos notched two points (1-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), five rebounds and one block across 16 minutes during Wednesday's 121-110 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

After barely touching the floor in the postseason prior to Wednesday, coach Steve Kerr mixed things up and gave Santos a shot, but he wasn't able to make much noise. As for the regular season, Santos was mostly an end-of-bench rotation player, making 56 appearances with 4.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists on 45.8 percent shooting in 13.6 minutes per contest. The Warriors hold a $2.2 million option on Santos for 2025-26.