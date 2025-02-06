NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 6

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
DAL at BOS: Mavs on three-game slide; Celtics on four-game win streak
HOU at MIN: Rockets on four-game slide; Timberwolves 13-12 at home
ORL at DEN: Magic 2-8 in last 10 games; Nuggets on four-game slide
GSW at LAL: Warriors 5-5 in last 10 games; Lakers 8-2 in last 10 games
SAC at POR: Kings 12-12 on road; Trail Blazers on five-game win streak
IND at LAC: Pacers 7-3 in last 10 games; Clippers on two-game slide
Injuries to Monitor
DAL - Anthony Davis (abdomen), Dereck Lively (ankle), Caleb Martin (hip), P.J. Washington (personal): OUT
BOS - Jrue Holiday (shoulder): Questionable
HOU - Steven Adams (ankle): Doubtful; Fred VanVleet (ankle): OUT
MIN - Donte DiVincenzo (toe), Julius Randle (thigh): OUT
ORL - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (hamstring), Gary Harris (hamstring): Questionable; Jalen Suggs (quadriceps): Doubtful
DEN - Aaron Gordon (calf), Jamal Murray (knee): Questionable; Peyton Watson (knee), Russell Westbrook (hamstring): OUT
GSW - Moses Moody (back), Gui Santos (knee): Questionable; Jimmy Butler (not injury related): OUT
LAL - Luka Doncic (calf): OUT
Elite Players
Guards
James Harden, Clippers ($9,000) vs. Pacers
Harden is coming off the second game this season where he failed to score in double figures. Nonetheless, he managed nine assists in the outing and is averaging 20.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 9.7 assists and 1.5 steals over his last 10 appearances. He is up for an ideal opportunity to get himself back on track with a matchup against the Pacers, who give up the league's eighth-highest field-goal percentage and sixth-most free throws per game.
Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($9,700) vs. Rockets
Edwards turned in 49 points in the last game, which marked his second-highest scoring effort of the campaign, and he is averaging 31.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.2 blocks over his last 10 outings. He should keep the momentum going against the Rockets, who remain shorthanded in the backcourt, and who give up the league's eighth-most free throws per game to opposing shooting guards.
Forwards/Centers
Franz Wagner, Magic ($8,500) at Nuggets
Wagner is averaging 27.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists over seven games since returning from an extended injury absence. He faces a tough matchup against the Nuggets, but he should find room to get his game going as they give up the league's fifth-most points per game to opposing small forwards.
Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($9,800) vs. Mavericks
Tatum is averaging 22.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.2 steals over the last 10 games, including three with over 50 DK points and a high of 66.8. He is likely to prosper against the Mavericks, who remain shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who give up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing power forwards.
Kristaps Porzingis, Celtics ($7,500) vs. Mavericks
Porzingis is playing well on both ends of the floor, including racking up a total of 11 blocks over the last three games, while averaging 17.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 3.7 blocks over that span. He has a great chance to keep up the strong play as he faces a favorable matchup against a shorthanded Mavericks' frontcourt.
Expected Chalk
LeBron James, Lakers ($10,800) vs. Warriors
James surpassed 50 DK points in three of the last four games, including a high of 68.3, while averaging 28.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 10.3 assists and 1.0 steals through that span. He must continue to handle a major responsibility for his shorthanded squad, and he is likely to fill the stat sheet against the Warriors, who are shorthanded at the wing amidst roster changes as a result of trades.
Mid-Range Money
Anfernee Simons, Trail Blazers ($6,500) vs. Kings
Simons is averaging 18.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists over his last 10 appearances, including going over 35 DK points in each of the last five games. He should keep rolling with a matchup against the Kings, who will likely take some time to adjust after a major trade that shook up their starting lineup, especially in the backcourt.
Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($6,800) vs. Pacers
Leonard continues to work his way back into rhythm and is averaging 18.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 blocks over the last five games, including two with more than 40 DK points. He is up for a great opportunity to pad his stats against the Pacers, who give up the league's fifth-most free throws per game to opposing small forwards.
Ivica Zubac, Clippers ($7,200) vs. Pacers
Zubac continues to deliver solid numbers, averaging 15.1 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks over his last 10 outings, including three games with more than 50 DK points. He is likely to prosper against the Pacers, who give up the league's third-most rebounds to opposing centers, and the league's sixth-most points in the paint.
Value Picks
Payton Pritchard, Celtics ($4,800) vs. Mavericks
Pritchard does a great job bringing the energy and chipping in across the stat sheet, averaging 9.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 0.9 steals over his last 10 appearances. He faces a good chance to make his mark against the Mavericks, who are still adjusting to changes in their backcourt.
Derrick Jones, Clippers ($4,300) vs. Pacers
Jones is playing well lately, averaging 12.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.2 steals over the last 10 games, including six with more than 20 DK points and a high of 50.8. He should keep up the production against the Pacers, who give up the league's seventh-most points and fourth-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.