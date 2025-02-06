NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 6

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

DAL at BOS: Mavs on three-game slide; Celtics on four-game win streak

HOU at MIN: Rockets on four-game slide; Timberwolves 13-12 at home

ORL at DEN: Magic 2-8 in last 10 games; Nuggets on four-game slide

GSW at LAL: Warriors 5-5 in last 10 games; Lakers 8-2 in last 10 games

SAC at POR: Kings 12-12 on road; Trail Blazers on five-game win streak

IND at LAC: Pacers 7-3 in last 10 games; Clippers on two-game slide

Injuries to Monitor

DAL - Anthony Davis (abdomen), Dereck Lively (ankle), Caleb Martin (hip), P.J. Washington (personal): OUT

BOS - Jrue Holiday (shoulder): Questionable

HOU - Steven Adams (ankle): Doubtful; Fred VanVleet (ankle): OUT

MIN - Donte DiVincenzo (toe), Julius Randle (thigh): OUT

ORL - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (hamstring), Gary Harris (hamstring): Questionable; Jalen Suggs (quadriceps): Doubtful

DEN - Aaron Gordon (calf), Jamal Murray (knee): Questionable; Peyton Watson (knee), Russell Westbrook (hamstring): OUT

GSW - Moses Moody (back), Gui Santos (knee): Questionable; Jimmy Butler (not injury related): OUT

LAL - Luka Doncic (calf): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

James Harden, Clippers ($9,000) vs. Pacers

Harden is coming off the second game this season where he failed to score in double figures. Nonetheless, he managed nine assists in the outing and is averaging 20.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 9.7 assists and 1.5 steals over his last 10 appearances. He is up for an ideal opportunity to get himself back on track with a matchup against the Pacers, who give up the league's eighth-highest field-goal percentage and sixth-most free throws per game.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($9,700) vs. Rockets

Edwards turned in 49 points in the last game, which marked his second-highest scoring effort of the campaign, and he is averaging 31.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.2 blocks over his last 10 outings. He should keep the momentum going against the Rockets, who remain shorthanded in the backcourt, and who give up the league's eighth-most free throws per game to opposing shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

Franz Wagner, Magic ($8,500) at Nuggets

Wagner is averaging 27.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists over seven games since returning from an extended injury absence. He faces a tough matchup against the Nuggets, but he should find room to get his game going as they give up the league's fifth-most points per game to opposing small forwards.

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($9,800) vs. Mavericks

Tatum is averaging 22.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.2 steals over the last 10 games, including three with over 50 DK points and a high of 66.8. He is likely to prosper against the Mavericks, who remain shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who give up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing power forwards.

Kristaps Porzingis, Celtics ($7,500) vs. Mavericks

Porzingis is playing well on both ends of the floor, including racking up a total of 11 blocks over the last three games, while averaging 17.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 3.7 blocks over that span. He has a great chance to keep up the strong play as he faces a favorable matchup against a shorthanded Mavericks' frontcourt.

Expected Chalk

LeBron James, Lakers ($10,800) vs. Warriors

James surpassed 50 DK points in three of the last four games, including a high of 68.3, while averaging 28.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 10.3 assists and 1.0 steals through that span. He must continue to handle a major responsibility for his shorthanded squad, and he is likely to fill the stat sheet against the Warriors, who are shorthanded at the wing amidst roster changes as a result of trades.

Mid-Range Money

Anfernee Simons, Trail Blazers ($6,500) vs. Kings

Simons is averaging 18.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists over his last 10 appearances, including going over 35 DK points in each of the last five games. He should keep rolling with a matchup against the Kings, who will likely take some time to adjust after a major trade that shook up their starting lineup, especially in the backcourt.

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($6,800) vs. Pacers

Leonard continues to work his way back into rhythm and is averaging 18.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 blocks over the last five games, including two with more than 40 DK points. He is up for a great opportunity to pad his stats against the Pacers, who give up the league's fifth-most free throws per game to opposing small forwards.

Ivica Zubac, Clippers ($7,200) vs. Pacers

Zubac continues to deliver solid numbers, averaging 15.1 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks over his last 10 outings, including three games with more than 50 DK points. He is likely to prosper against the Pacers, who give up the league's third-most rebounds to opposing centers, and the league's sixth-most points in the paint.

Value Picks

Payton Pritchard, Celtics ($4,800) vs. Mavericks

Pritchard does a great job bringing the energy and chipping in across the stat sheet, averaging 9.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 0.9 steals over his last 10 appearances. He faces a good chance to make his mark against the Mavericks, who are still adjusting to changes in their backcourt.

Derrick Jones, Clippers ($4,300) vs. Pacers

Jones is playing well lately, averaging 12.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.2 steals over the last 10 games, including six with more than 20 DK points and a high of 50.8. He should keep up the production against the Pacers, who give up the league's seventh-most points and fourth-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.

