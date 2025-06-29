Menu
Gui Santos headshot

Gui Santos News: Staying in Golden State

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 29, 2025 at 2:43pm

The Warriors exercised Santos' $2.2 million team option Sunday.

Santos saw his playing time increase significantly at the start of the new year. He finished the 2024-25 regular season averaging 4.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists over 13.6 minutes per game in 56 contests (two starts). The 2022 second-round pick will likely be on the Warriors' summer league squad and will look to play well enough to earn a larger role in the rotation for the 2025-26 campaign.

Gui Santos
Golden State Warriors
