Gui Santos News: Staying in Golden State

The Warriors exercised Santos' $2.2 million team option Sunday.

Santos saw his playing time increase significantly at the start of the new year. He finished the 2024-25 regular season averaging 4.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists over 13.6 minutes per game in 56 contests (two starts). The 2022 second-round pick will likely be on the Warriors' summer league squad and will look to play well enough to earn a larger role in the rotation for the 2025-26 campaign.