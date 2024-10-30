Immanuel Quickley Injury: Downgraded to out

Quickley (pelvis) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

As expected, Quickley will miss a fourth straight game due to a pelvis injury he sustained during Toronto's regular-season opener. The Raptors announced Wednesday that Scottie Barnes is expected to miss at least three weeks after being diagnosed with an orbital fracture, so they'll need Quickely back in action as quickly as possible, with his next chance coming Friday against the Lakers. In Quickley's absence, Davion Mitchell should start at point guard again, but RJ Barrett will presumably run the offense.