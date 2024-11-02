Immanuel Quickley Injury: Likely to remain out Saturday

Quickley (pelvis) is considered unlikely to play Saturday against the Kings, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

Following Friday's 131-125 loss to the Lakers, the Raptors have yet to release an updated injury report, but head coach Darko Rajakovic said prior to the back-to-back set that Quickley would likely be held out for both games this weekend. After Saturday's contest, the Raptors will kick off a five-game road swing Monday in Denver, and the team is seemingly hopeful that Quickley can return to action at some point during that trip. Quickley has been sidelined since sustaining a bruised right pelvis in the Raptors' season-opening loss to the Cavaliers on Oct. 23.