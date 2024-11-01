Fantasy Basketball
Immanuel Quickley headshot

Immanuel Quickley Injury: Out again Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 1, 2024 at 2:58pm

Quickley (pelvis) is out for Friday's game versus the Lakers, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Quickley will miss his fifth consecutive game due to a bruised pelvis. The 25-year-old sustained the injury in the regular-season opener, and his doubtful tag prior to being ruled out suggests he is still in the process of recovering. Quickley's next chance to suit up will come Saturday against the Kings, but if he misses additional time, expect the club to continue taking an extended look at Davion Mitchell and Jamal Shead.

Immanuel Quickley
Toronto Raptors
