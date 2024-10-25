Immanuel Quickley Injury: Out Friday and Saturday

Quickley (pelvis) is out for Friday's game versus the 76ers and Saturday's contest against the Timberwolves, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

Quickley was originally deemed questionable for the matchup before being downgraded to doubtful, and now, he's officially been ruled out due to a right pelvic contusion. With the 25-year-old guard out for Toronto's first back-to-back of the season, expect the Raptors to take an extended look at Davion Mitchell and Jamal Shead. Quickley's next chance to suit up will be Monday's matchup with Denver.