Immanuel Quickley headshot

Immanuel Quickley Injury: Unlikely to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 27, 2024

Quickley (pelvis) is doubtful for Monday's game against the Nuggets, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Quickley is expected to miss a third straight game due to a pelvis injury he sustained in the regular-season opener. He was initially listed as questionable for Friday's game against Philadelphia, the first night of a back-to-back set, suggesting the team is just being cautious. Either way, with Toronto not in a position to contend this season, there's no reason to rush Quickley back. In Quickley's expected absence, Davion Mitchell should continue to start at point guard.

Immanuel Quickley
Toronto Raptors
