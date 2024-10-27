Immanuel Quickley Injury: Unlikely to play Monday

Quickley (pelvis) is doubtful for Monday's game against the Nuggets, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Quickley is expected to miss a third straight game due to a pelvis injury he sustained in the regular-season opener. He was initially listed as questionable for Friday's game against Philadelphia, the first night of a back-to-back set, suggesting the team is just being cautious. Either way, with Toronto not in a position to contend this season, there's no reason to rush Quickley back. In Quickley's expected absence, Davion Mitchell should continue to start at point guard.