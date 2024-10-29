Immanuel Quickley Injury: Unlikely to play Wednesday

Quickley (pelvis) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

Quickley will likely miss a fourth straight game due to a pelvis injury he sustained during Toronto's regular-season opener. Scottie Barnes (eye) has already been ruled out, but the Raptors will have RJ Barrett available for a second straight game after he missed the first three games due to a shoulder injury. In Quickley's expected absence, Davion Mitchell and Jamal Shead should continue to see increased roles.