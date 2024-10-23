Immanuel Quickley Injury: Won't return Wednesday

Quickley has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers due to a right pelvic contusion, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

Quickley took a hard fall late in the first half and exited the game shortly after. He won't return to the contest after being diagnosed with a bruised pelvis. Davion Mitchell started the second half in place of Quickley. Mitchell and Jamal Shead should both see increased workloads for the remainder of Wednesday's game. Quickley's next chance to play will come Friday against the 76ers.