Immanuel Quickley News: Scores 21 points in return

Quickley notched 21 points (8-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal across 26 minutes during Saturday's 105-103 loss to the Clippers.

Quickley played and started for the first time since the 2024-25 season opener. Even though the floor general was playing under a minutes restriction, he didn't look rusty at all and delivered an impressive all-around stat line. If he stays healthy, Quickley should be one of the Raptors' go-to players on offense on a regular basis as the starting point guard.