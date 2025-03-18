Isaiah Hartenstein Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Hartenstein (back) has been listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.

Hartenstein is coming off a stellar performance in Sunday's win against the Bucks, recording a double-double with 24 points and 12 rebounds. However, the Thunder seem to be going with the cautious route with their star players since clinching a playoff spot, meaning the veteran big man could be one of the many players ruled out for this game, which includes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (rest), Jalen Williams (hip) and Luguentz Dort (hip).