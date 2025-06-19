Menu
Best NBA Bets Today: Expert Picks & Player Props for Thursday, June 19

Written by 
Kirien Sprecher 
Updated on June 19, 2025 4:21PM EST
Baseball

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets for Game 6 of NBA Finals

Isaiah Hartenstein over 6.5 rebounds (DraftKings, -110, 1:00 pm EST)

Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Kirien Sprecher: Hartenstein has grabbed at least six boards in four of the first five games of the Finals. He's back in a starting role and played 20+ minutes in two straight after not reaching that mark in two of the first three. I expect a tight whistle in this potential close-out contest, which means more missed shots and more rebounds up for grabs. 

T.J. McConnell under 15.5 PTS+AST (DraftKings, -110, 12:45 pm EST)

Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Kirien Sprecher: McConnell had a masterful performance in Game 5 to keep the Pacers close even though Tyrese Haliburton wasn't at his best. Despite being listed as questionable, Haliburton is expected to suit up and should play his usual minutes, making it hard for McConnell to deliver another productive game off the bench. 

