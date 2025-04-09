Isaiah Hartenstein Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday
Hartenstein (Achilles) won't play Wednesday against the Suns.
After logging 29 minutes against the Lakers on Tuesday with eight points, 15 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal, Hartenstein will miss the second leg of this back-to-back set. Jaylin Williams (ankle) is no longer on the injury report, however, and could see an uptick in minutes Wednesday.
