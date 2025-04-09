Fantasy Basketball
Isaiah Hartenstein headshot

Isaiah Hartenstein Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Hartenstein (Achilles) won't play Wednesday against the Suns.

After logging 29 minutes against the Lakers on Tuesday with eight points, 15 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal, Hartenstein will miss the second leg of this back-to-back set. Jaylin Williams (ankle) is no longer on the injury report, however, and could see an uptick in minutes Wednesday.

Isaiah Hartenstein
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
