Isaiah Hartenstein News: Posts another double-double

Hartenstein closed with 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Saturday's 119-109 win over the Pelicans.

Hartenstein was coming off a 16-rebound performance in the blowout win over the Raptors on Thursday, and the big man notched his sixth double-double in this one. He's posted impressive numbers in eight appearances, and he's firmly entrenched as the Thunder's starting center -- at least until Chet Holmgren (hip) is ready to return. Even though Hartenstein won't be asked to carry the team offensively, he's been producing enough on both ends to the court to remain a valuable fantasy asset in all formats. He has six double-doubles in eight games thus far.