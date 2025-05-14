Isaiah Hartenstein News: Strong showing in Game 5

Hartenstein tallied 15 points (7-10 FG, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 112-105 victory over the Nuggets in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Hartenstein posted a personal postseason-high in points during a pivotal Game 5 win for the Thunder. The 27-year-old glue guy has continued his steady regular season play into the postseason. Hartenstein is averaging 11.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 blocks on 54.0 percent shooting in five games this series against the Nuggets.