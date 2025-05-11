Fantasy Basketball
Isaiah Hartenstein News: Tallies 14 boards in Game 4 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 11, 2025 at 7:13pm

Hartenstein ended Sunday's 92-87 win over the Nuggets in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals with eight points (3-7 FG, 2-3 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes.

Hartenstein made his presence felt on the glass in Game 4 along with Chet Holmgren, with the duo combining for 27 rebounds Sunday. Hartenstein has failed to crack double digits in rebounding only twice during these NBA playoffs, averaging 8.9 per game.

