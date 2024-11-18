Ivica Zubac News: Bounces back in win Sunday

Zubac chipped in 22 points (11-17 FG, 0-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 33 minutes during Sunday's 116-105 victory over Utah.

Zubac was coming off a few subpar performances, at least compared to the numbers he was delivering in the early stages of the season, but he bounced back admirably in this 11-point win for the Clippers. Zubac took full advantage of his physical advantage compared to John Collins and dominated the paint on both ends of the court, resulting in his fifth double-double across nine November appearances. He's averaging 14.0 points, 11.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 blocks per game in the current month.