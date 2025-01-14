Ivica Zubac News: Spectacular 20-20 performance

Zubac registered 21 points (10-13 FG, 1-3 FT), 20 rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 32 minutes during Monday's 109-98 win over the Heat.

Zubac recorded his second 20-20 performance of the season, matching his season-high mark in boards and recording the 20-point mark for the 12th time so far. The big man is having an outstanding year on both ends of the court and is putting up elite numbers across the board. Zubac is averaging 15.4 points, 14.2 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game since the beginning of January.