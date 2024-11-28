Fantasy Basketball
Ja Morant headshot

Ja Morant Injury: Probable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 28, 2024

Morant (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Pelicans.

The probable tag suggests Morant should be able to return Friday following his absence from Wednesday's game against the Pistons. Morant recently missed eight games due to a hip injury, and the Grizzlies need him to be healthy to reach their full potential. The star point guard is averaging 20.8 points, 9.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game this season. If he's available to play Friday, then Scotty Pippen would probably move back to the bench.

Ja Morant
Memphis Grizzlies
