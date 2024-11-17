Ja Morant Injury: Remains week-to-week

Coach Taylor Jenkins said Sunday that Morant (hip) remains week-to-week and will undergo more imaging Monday, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Morant will miss a fifth straight game Sunday night, and he doesn't appear close to making a return. The fact the medical team is still trying to figure out the extent of the injury is a bit worrisome, but Jenkins didn't sound concerned. Marcus Smart (illness) and Desmond Bane have recently returned to action following lengthy injury absences, but Jaylen Wells and Scotty Pippen continue to start in Memphis' backcourt.