Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Ja Morant headshot

Ja Morant Injury: Remains week-to-week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

Coach Taylor Jenkins said Sunday that Morant (hip) remains week-to-week and will undergo more imaging Monday, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Morant will miss a fifth straight game Sunday night, and he doesn't appear close to making a return. The fact the medical team is still trying to figure out the extent of the injury is a bit worrisome, but Jenkins didn't sound concerned. Marcus Smart (illness) and Desmond Bane have recently returned to action following lengthy injury absences, but Jaylen Wells and Scotty Pippen continue to start in Memphis' backcourt.

Ja Morant
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now