Ja Morant Injury: Week-to-week with Grade 1 AC sprain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 30, 2024

Morant was diagnosed with a Grade 1 AC join sprain in his right shoulder and is considered week-to-week.

Morant suffered the injury during the Grizzlies' 132-124 win over the Pelicans this past Friday. He was already ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Suns, but it appears the superstar point guard is slated to miss multiple games due to the injury. Scotty Pippen will likely remain in the Grizzlies' starting lineup and Pippen, Desmond Bane, Jaylen Wells and Jaren Jackson will need to pick up the scoring slack while Morant is sidelined.

