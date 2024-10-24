Ja Morant News: Double-doubles in season opener

Morant amassed 22 points (7-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists and one steal over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 126-124 victory over Utah.

Morant dazzled both as a scorer and playmaker for the Grizzlies in this one, and even though he finished third in scoring behind Desmond Bane (24 points) and Santi Aldama (27 points), the star floor general was influential for Memphis and carried the team to victory. One of the most electric point guards in the league, Morant should be in line for a strong 2024-25 season after being limited to just nine regular-season appearances in 2023-24 due to injuries and suspensions. It's worth noting that during his last full season in 2022-23, Morant averaged 26.2 points, 8.1 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals over 31.9 minutes in 61 regular-season outings.