Ja Morant News: Scores 27 in return

Morant (shoulder) tallied 27 points (9-22 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-11 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 29 minutes in Thursday's 119-115 loss to the Rockets.

After suffering a Grade 1 AC joint sprain in his right shoulder during a Dec. 27 win over the Pelicans, Morant proceeded to miss five straight games before making his return Thursday. The Grizzlies eased Morant back into some degree by keeping him under 30 minutes in a close loss, but the point guard didn't seem to be inhibited by the injury, as he took on a massive 43.3 percent usage rate and matched or surpassed season highs in both field-goal and free-throw attempts. Assuming Morant came out of Thursday's game with no setbacks, fantasy managers who had been stashing him in an injured reserve slot can feel comfortable activating him ahead of Saturday's game at Minnesota.