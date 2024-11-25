Ja Morant News: Shines in limited run Monday

Morant logged 22 points (6-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 11 assists, two rebounds and one block across 23 minutes during Monday's 123-98 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Morant dominated in his return to game action after missing the last eight outings due to a hip injury. The superstar supplied double-digit assists for the sixth time in only nine regular-season appearances, and he also scored 20-plus points for the sixth time as well. Morant did leave the game briefly in the second quarter following a collision, but by the end of the first half he had already racked up 20 points and six assists while shooting 6-for-11 from the floor. The star point guard will likely remain limited as the club works him back to full playing form slowly, though his dominance during a limited run in his return is extremely promising for fantasy owners.